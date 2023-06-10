Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 10, 2023 – President William Ruto has suffered a huge blow after another Kenya Kwanza Alliance Member of Parliament rejected the Finance Bill 2023.

Previously, it was only Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba who was opposing the bill.

However, on Saturday, Kabuchai Member of Parliament, Majimbo Kalasinga, rejected the bill terming it as oppressive to Kenyans.

The MP said after listening to the ground, he has decided to reject the bill since many of his constituents are against the Finance Bill.

The move by Kalasinga to reject the bill is a fatal blow to President William Ruto, who is banking on Kenya Kwanza Alliance MPs to pass it with the opposition having vowed to shoot it down.

Kalasinga was elected to parliament on a Ford Kenya ticket and he is a close friend of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has ordered all opposition MPs to reject the bill, which he terms as retrogressive and a punishment to Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.