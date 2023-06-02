Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – Rogue cement dealers and transporters are on the receiving end after it emerged that they have devised a new way of stealing from unsuspecting customers.

A trending video shared by concerned buyers showed an ordinary bag of cement that should be weighing 50 Kgs barely weighed 43 Kgs.

The buyers placed a number of cement bags on the same weighing scale and confirmed that they weighed less than 50 Kgs.

According to reports on social media, cartels based in Syokimau, Mlolongo and Industrial area have machines that perfectly open bags of cement and fetch out between 5-10 Kgs before sealing them.

“There’s a big cartel involved along Syokimau, Mlolongo and Ind-area. Usually its 50kgs from the factory, and the driver detours to a godown, they have machines that perfectly open and seal — they fetch out between 5-10kgs,” a Twitter user wrote and shared a video to prove the claims.

