Monday, 12 June 2023 – Police on Sunday evening rescued Ciku Muiruri’s daughter Erica Gachoka and her friend Shanice Agose after a week-long stay with their abductors.

The duo was rescued from a house in Mangu, Weiteithie area along Thika Superhighway.

According to the police, they traced the kidnappers and found them in the Ngoigwa area.

One of the suspects was found with Erica’s identity card.

The suspects led police to a house in the Weiteithie area – 10 kilometers away, where they had locked up the two ladies.

They had rented a single room to conduct criminal activities.

In the house, there was a mattress without a bed, two 20-liter jerrycans, a bucket, a plastic seat, cello tape, a rope, a candle, fake number plates, a hammer, knife.

Erica and her friend looked emaciated when the police rescued them.

The suspects had demanded a ransom of between Sh 250,000- Sh 500,000 for each of the two.

A message was earlier sent to Erica’s uncle demanding a ransom of Sh250,000 be sent to her by close of business last Monday.

“Please I was kidnapped last night by some Somali and am almost headed to Somalia if 250k is not sent by cob tomorrow. Please help,” the message read.

Erica and Shanice were kidnapped in Westlands as they took a taxi home.

Multi-agency teams were deployed and monitored the movements of the kidnappers.

The kidnappers kept switching their phones on and off as they demanded ransom.

