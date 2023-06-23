Friday, 23 June 2023 – Seven suspects including two foreigners are in custody following the recovery of a consignment of cocaine weighing 24 kilograms and kentamine weighing over 1,200 kilograms.

The drugs valued at approximately Sh121 million were recovered last weekend by anti-narcotics detectives based at DCI headquarters, following intelligence leads.

The recovery of the drugs at a house in Ngara was preceded by the interception of a motor vehicle registration number KDE 868N, Nissan X-trail along Wangari Maathai road, on June 17.

The vehicle with two occupants was headed to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport carrying approximately 23 cartons containing compressed packages of whitish powdery substances labelled ‘Boss Head’, suspected to be narcotic drugs.

It is upon further search at the suspects’ residence that 46 drums stashed with whitish powdery substances packed in clear polythene bags were recovered .

In addition, fifty-five (55) packages in clear polythene bags containing similar powdery substances suspected to be Narcotic drugs were also recovered, and a further 133 sacks each weighing 25kgs marked sodium bicarbonate.

Weighing and sampling of the seized substances was conducted at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, in accordance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994.

The exercise was presided over by a Government analyst from the Government Chemist, assisted by experts based at the forensic lab.

Seven suspects Muhammed Salem Mohamed Hussein a Pakistan national,

Khan Mohamed Ashraf Changu an Indian National, Wesley Silvanus Adwenya, Paul Kivuli Sote, Railings Innocent Ogondi, Moses Liyai Imbwanga, and Latif Mohamed Dawood are in custody in connection with the recovery.

The suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the JKIA Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, a Thai national identified as Netima Ngamsap was arrested yesterday at JKIA’s terminal 1C, moments before she boarded a flight to Singapore, carrying 3 kilograms of cocaine.

Hawk-eyed anti-narcotics detectives based at the airport detected the package that was carefully concealed in a false bottom of the woman’s suitcase. The suspect is currently in custody assisting our officers with investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.