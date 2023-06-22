Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Reports suggest that Kenya may be witnessing a resurgence of dark days when journalists were abducted and killed under mysterious circumstances. This alarming trend came to light on Friday when individuals claiming to be from the DCI headquarters special crime unit arrived at the home of Jared Opiyo, a reporter for Citizen Weekly. Armed with ropes and commercial tape, they appeared ready to abduct him. Fortunately, Jared was not present at the time as he was out for a morning jog.

Kenya Union of Journalists Secretary General, Erick Oduor, acted swiftly and dispersed lawyers who had accompanied Jared to Buruburu police station to report the crime. The alleged DCI officer, Mr. Kibet, has since disappeared, prompting top detectives to launch a search for him.

The UN Human Rights organization has also become involved in the case and is closely monitoring the situation. Various human rights organizations are urging the police to thoroughly investigate the alleged officer and his potential connections to abductions across the country.

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga has strongly condemned the incident and called upon President Ruto to safeguard the freedom of the media. Odinga emphasized that the police should not be employed to silence journalists reporting on corruption cases and exposing the decay within our institutions.

It is crucial for authorities to take immediate action to investigate these allegations, ensure the safety of journalists, and protect the freedom of the press. The media plays a vital role in holding those in power accountable and facilitating a transparent society. Any attempts to undermine this fundamental pillar must be addressed swiftly and decisively to prevent a regression into a dark era of journalist abductions.

By Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.