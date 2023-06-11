Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 11 June 2023 – Detectives based in Juja are looking for the suspect whose image appears below, following a robbery incident that occurred yesterday evening in Juja, Kiambu County.

The suspect was part of a five-man gang that included three men dressed in police uniform, who intercepted a vehicle carrying a Chinese couple before making away with Sh4 million.

The couple had withdrawn the cash from a bank at Chiromo in Nairobi, before heading to Kiahuria in Juja where they operate a quarry.

But as they were driving along Bob Haris road, a white Toyota Axio registration number KDD 189P intercepted their vehicle before the five thugs jumped out of the car and forcefully gained entry into their vehicle, making away with the cash.

Should you have any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect whose image appears below, kindly inform our detectives through the #FichuakwaDCI hotline number 0800 722 203.

