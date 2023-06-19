Monday June 19, 2023 – Houston rapper Big Pokey has passed on at the age of 45 after collapsing on stage.

The Texas-based MC collapsed at a bar in neighboring Beaumont late Saturday night. In videos shared online, he was seen with a mic in his hand while interacting with a DJ on stage.

He then let out a big breath into the microphone, starts tipping backward, completely losing his footing and falling hard onto the stage.

It became clear that something was wrong. Security began pushing everyone around to attend to him in panic as they saw he didn’t get up.

A woman who said she’s a nurse, rushed to his side and tries to administer aid. Everyone else were seen fanning air and trying to help regain him consciousness to no avail. The EMS showed up a little after midnight and transported the rapper to a hospital.

Big Pokey eventually died after the incident, though its still unclear what caused his death. A rep told TMZ;

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell.

“Big Pokey passed away … He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter!’”

Pokey was huge in the local scene, having gotten his start by collaborating with DJ Screw and helping launch the chopped-and-screwed style of the South that became wildly popular. He has put out tons of projects over the years and was considered a Houston legend.