Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Molo Member of Parliament Kuria Kimani has differed with President William Ruto that the Housing Fund is a levy and not a tax.

This is after he made it categorical that the Housing Fund is a tax and not a levy as claimed by Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria, who is the Chair of the Finance Committee, disclosed that the Housing fund is no longer a levy but a tax.

He noted that they’re making it a tax and making sure it goes to affordable housing.

“The housing levy is no longer a levy; it is a tax. We are making sure that it goes to building affordable housing. The State Department of Housing will implement the building of affordable housing,” Kuria said.

The Housing Fund has created a national debate in the country, with a section of Kenyans opposing it.

Housing PS Charles Hinga had initially said that one can withdraw the funds after seven years. However, this might no longer be the case after Kuria said it would be ringfenced to a tax.

“After seven years, if you don’t have a house, you can withdraw the money but we are also telling you that you can transfer it from the Housing fund to your retirement savings and it will not be taxed. Only the withdrawal as cash will be taxed,” Hinga said in a past interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.