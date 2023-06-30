Friday, June 30, 2023 – Reports have emerged that the late former Treasury official Tom Osinde could have been drugged and killed at his Nakuru home before his body was driven to Migori and dumped in River Kuja.

This is according to a police source close to the investigations, Tom Osinde was killed on the same day he was declared missing – June 18, 2023.

Osinde was found floating on River Kuja on June 22 and was taken to the Migori Level Four Hospital mortuary where it was booked as a ‘John Doe’ since it was unidentified at the time.

The family positively identified Osinde’s body yesterday after visiting Migori Hospital in the company of police officers.

The police source further added that the body had visible injuries resembling those obtained from a blunt object and that the deceased’s vehicle, which was found on Saturday, also had traces of blood inside.

Mr. Osinde’s body was moved from the Migori facility to the Kisii Level Five Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem is set to be conducted.

Two people have since been arrested in connection to the death of the ex-Treasury officer, and they’re presently helping the police with investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.