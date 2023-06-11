Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 11, 2023 – A United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MP has been told by his constituents to oppose President William Ruto‘s Finance Bill 2023 because it is punitive to Kenyans.

The incident happened in the Kitutu Chache North Constituency during a burial in Ikuruma village on Saturday.

Area MP, Japheth Nyakundi, tried to market the bill during the burial but it was a hard sell.

“It is only being rejected by those who have been opposing us from the elections and who we resoundingly defeated. The bill is not as bad as they are painting it,” Nyakundi said.

He said the government needs money to help it fund its development agenda for its people and thus the reason the bill should sail through.

“Mine is to tell those who are against it (the bill) to re-examine their positions and stop making exaggerated comments about it when they are still much better than they are ignoring,” the legislator told the residents.

Not all went well though as a section of the audience demanded their MP to join hands with those opposing the bill.

“Ni mbaya, tumeikataa,” the mourners shouted to the MP in unison.

The Kenyan DAILY POST