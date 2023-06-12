Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 12, 2023 – As Kenyans continue giving divided opinions over President William Ruto’s controversial Finance Bill 2023, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has revealed how MPs will vote when the bill is tabled in Parliament.

In a statement, Wetangula said MPs will vote for or against the controversial Finance Bill 2023 on a clause-by-clause basis.

He, therefore, asked Raila Odinga’s Azimio MPs who are opposing the bill to push for amendments on clauses they feel are not good for Kenyans instead of rejecting it entirely.

“The Constitution gives MPs powers to push for amendments on clauses that they single out as unfriendly to citizens and that is what I urge them to do instead of castigating the document in public meetings in villages.”

“I reminded the legislators that they will have an opportunity to vote for the Bill ‘clause by clause’. That will give them a chance to make a decision on the document when it will be tabled in the House,” the statement read in part.

According to Wetangula, MPs sit in committees and have the opportunity to interrogate the bill extensively and amend clauses they don’t agree with.

“The MPs sit in Committees where they have an opportunity to thoroughly scrutinize the Bill and make changes on clauses that they disagree with,” Wetangula noted.

He further asked leaders to handle the ongoing debate on the bill in a sober manner to avoid making statements that will mislead the public or incite some legislators against Kenyans.

