Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, June 10, 2023 – President William Ruto has moved to solve the ravaging food crisis by creating an essential food reserve.

This is after he established a one-stop shop where Kenyans will be buying foodstuff at a cheaper price.

In a bid to lower food prices in the country, Ruto, through Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) announced that the National Essential Food Reserve will buy food products in bulk and resell them to the public at a cheaper cost.

KNTC noted that the initiative was meant to stabilise consumer prices by ensuring a balance between the demand and supply of agricultural inputs and essential household food commodities.

As a result, KNTC called on producers and sellers to submit their bids in order to supply essential food products to the government through the National Essential Food Reserve.

“KNTC is now calling on wholesalers, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), supermarkets, traders, chamas and cooperative societies, and other interested bulk buyers to partner and leverage on its national e-voucher infrastructure and capacity to avail rice, edible oils (201), sugar, ndengu, beans, and milk powder for sale,” read part of the notice.

KNTC explained that ordinary Kenyans will start buying essential food products at a cheaper price as a result of the national food reserve initiative.

“To address the rise in the cost of living. KNTC has supplemented other state initiatives by creating strategic reserves for staple and essential food items and fertiliser to ensure stability in the prices of core goods consumed by Kenyans,” added the government notice.

KNTC also outlined the procedure for application, asking interested distributors to dial *15328# to register, after which they will receive vouchers.

In order for the government to manage the supply and demand for food products from the National Essential Food Reserve, KNTC introduced an e-voucher distribution, a system that uses electronic vouchers to distribute agricultural inputs to farmers.

KNTC’s move is revolutionary and will stop the sideshows over the cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST