Thursday, June 1, 2023 – Vocal activist Boniface Mwangi has taken to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a threatening message that he received in his email.

An unknown person hurled unprintable insults to him and threatened to kill him soon.

“Finally we shall have you sooner than later. Start saying goodbye,’’ part of the threatening message read.

However, the fearless activist has put it clear that he won’t be cowed by the threats.

Mwangi said that he doesn’t fear death, adding that he tries to live his best life every day and when he dies, he will die having fulfilled his purpose.

