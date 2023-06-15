Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Ukambani-based pastor Apostle Ken Makulae has turned into a social media sensation after a video of him having sex with gospel singer Roseline Katungwa went viral.

The married Apostle and a father of two recorded his secret sex escapades with the singer- including a selfie photo with her in bed while stark naked.

Apostle’s Ken performance in bed has disappointed men.

He is very weak.

See a selfie that he took with Katungwa during their sexual escapades.

Also, see more of his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleForget weekly demos, a revolution is coming, and you will do nothing about it – RAILA now tells KINDIKI after he warned them over demos.
Next articleRAILA to unveil “The People’s Budget” after RUTO bulldozed the punitive Finance Bill through Parliament and proved he doesn’t care about hustlers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply