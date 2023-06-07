Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Suspended Kenya Medical Supplies Authority CEO Terry Ramadhan has dragged the name of Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha to the Sh 3.7 billion scandal at the agency.

Appearing before the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday, Ramadhan, who was suspended by Ruto over the shameful scandal, said Nakhumicha made calls and correspondences asking her to meet certain individuals, one being Mr Ken Ogolla whom the CS told her is his friend.

Ramadhan said she refused to meet Ken Ogolla and that is when their differences with Nakumicha started.

Ramadhani said her attempts to seek clarification and concurrence over some of the raised issues with Nakumicha were futile as her several letters went unresponded.

Recently, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched investigations into the alleged irregularities surrounding the award of the anti-mosquito net tender at KEMSA.

EACC detectives have obtained documents and other evidence from KEMSA offices to aid in their inquiry.

In an ironic turn of events that left many Kenyans puzzled, PS Tum, who was in charge of KEMSA, was reassigned from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Sports.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.