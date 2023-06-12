Monday June 12, 2023 – A woman has revealed how her new husband ghosted her just a day after spending £26,000 on a lavish wedding.

Isabelle Glastonbury, 31, said she returned home to find all her man’s things were gone, realising her new husband disappeared as soon as he got his visa approved.

She says at first they decided to move to Sydney, Australia after meeting in Dallas, USA in 2015.

Their wedding took place at the Boathouse in Palm Beach and was sponsored by Isabelle’s parents.

But she was left in shock after her new hubby vanished after a romantic dinner to celebrate his visa approval.

Isabelle speaking to Daily Mail Australia said: “I got home and literally 90 per cent of his stuff had disappeared.

“I tried logging into our immigration accounts, I had been locked out of everything, my credit cards were maxed-out, and I was blocked on his phone, none of my calls or messages going through.”

The distraught wife spend over a month wondering why her husband left her in such a manner.

She claims that her husband also ghosted their mutual friends, their best man from their wedding, and even his own family.

She revealed her family brought the £5,300 for his visa application.

Looking back, she now admits she saw some concerning signals but was too in love to notice or take action.

She says he started “disappearing at night”, and she felt like she was married to a “complete stranger”.

She recalls in the days before his disappearance, her husband had told her he wanted to move to Queensland, buy a home and start a family.

Isabelle revealed she was left stunned when immigration services did little to help after she reported him.

It has now been over a year since the couple officially divorced and the only time Isabelle has spoken to her ex-husband was when they met in February 2021 when he vaguely told her “he had to be single.”

She found out through her friend that he has now remarried.

She said: “He was my best friend, my ride or die. He fooled everyone, including me.”

Isabelle has now moved on as she got back together with her childhood sweetheart Max (pictured below) with whom she has a three-month-old son Mason.

Warning other women, she said; “Don’t be blind, because I’m sure I could have seen the signs before this happened and I just ignored it, you never really know who you’re sleeping next to.”