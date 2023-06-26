Monday, June 26, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has rubbished claims that he organized goons to beat up former University of Nairobi student, Benard Omondi.

Omondi alleged that Babu paid goons to beat him up and strip him naked when he was contesting for SONU seat.

Firebrand lawyer, Miguna Miguna, who has vowed that he will ensure Babu Owino is jailed for all the crimes he has committed, posted a video of Omondi on Twitter alleging that Babu recorded as hired goons beat him up.

Omondi claimed that Babu used to hire goons to beat up his competitors when he was vying for the coveted SONU seat at the University of Nairobi.

However, Babu alleges that Benard was beaten up for sleeping with someone’s wife.

He shared a video of the dramatic incident that was aired on KTN.

“That’s Benard Omondi Dr. Miguna Miguna FRIEND who alleged that I assaulted him, caught sleeping with someone’s wife”, he posted and shared the video.

