Tuesday, 13 June 2023 – Renowned media personality Betty Kyallo has opened up about her failed relationship with former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, whom she secretly dated while still married to Dennis Okari.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani, Betty denied rumours that Joho repossessed a multi-million Porsche Cayenne that he had gifted her in the middle of the road after they broke up.

He described Joho as a nice guy and revealed they are still friends to date.

“Tunaskia ulipokonywa gari na aliyekua gavana wa Mombasa Hassan Joho (We heard former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho repossessed his vehicle),” Massawe asked Betty.

She said the story was fabricated.

“Imagine that story was so fake. That never happened. He was such a nice guy. Even right now we are friends. We are so cool,” Betty said.

“We were so happy for such a long time,” she added.

“Muliachana kwa nini? (Why did you guys break up?) ”Massawe probed.

While she couldn’t explain what caused her breakup with Joho, she said the former Mombasa governor paid everything for her for a whole year including DSTV subscription when they broke up.

“You know he is such a nice guy, he didn’t do any of those things. Like tuliachana vizuri

“Do you know like for a whole year he paid for everything mbaka DSTv. Kila kitu for a whole year subscription. He really took care of me,” Betty said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.