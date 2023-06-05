Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday June 5, 2023 – Barcelona have been given hopes of bringing Lionel Messi back to the Spanish club after his father and agent Jorge Messi had a meeting with Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta.

His father, Jorge Messi disclosed the good news to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti.

This was after Jorge was spotted leaving Barcelona President Joan Laporta’s house, after the pair were seen meeting to discuss his son’s future. Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend, leaving him as a free agent this summer.

‘Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barça. I can say that we are confident — as Barça move is an option for sure. But you will know the future soon, he stated as cited by transfer expert.

Barcelona coach, Xavi has already said that Lionel Messi told him that he’ll make a decision about his future this week.

Messi also has bumper offers from Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami on the table, but this is the first time that there has been a concrete expression from the Messi camp in terms of which team he might want to join.