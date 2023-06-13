Tuesday, 13 June 2023 – A lady has taken to social media to raise concern over the safety of Bolt Cabs after she had a traumatizing encounter with a rogue bolt driver.

She requested a cab using the Bolt application at night and upon arrival at her destination, the driver demanded a different amount of money from what was displayed on the phone after ending the trip.

The total fare was Ksh 590 but Bolt gave her a discount of Ksh 250.

She wanted to pay Ksh 240 as shown in the app after getting a discount but the driver insisted that she should pay Ksh 1000.

A tussle ensued between the lady and the driver.

He locked the doors and sped off towards Kiambu road.

He then stopped the car a few metres from DCI headquarters and pulled out a knife.

He threatened to harm the lady if she failed to give him the money he was demanding.

She was forced to part with the money to save her life.

The victim sustained injuries on her hand after being attacked by the driver.

He reportedly dumped her at Karura forest and sped off.

