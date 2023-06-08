Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Kim Kardashian has revealed she is seeing a new mystery man and he checks all her boxes but she isn’t ready to show him to the world yet.

During the Thursday, June 8 episode of the “Kardashians,” the Skims founder opened up about the difficulty of dating in the public eye while out to lunch with Scott Disick.

“So, I haven’t really seen you out on any dates or anything,” Disick, 40, said to Kardashian.

“Well, it’s just hard because what do those first dates look like?” she replied.

“Behind doors, can’t go out. It’s kind of awkward.”

“Here’s the thing, if you are seen with someone, then if it’s starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you’re so embarrassed that it was so quick,” she continued.

She explained that throughout her fling with Pete Davidson, people made it seem like “a very serious relationship” when in reality, she was just trying to have a good time.

“I just want to sneak around a little bit,” the 42-year-old said. “Like, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak.”

Disick nicknamed her new man “Fred” and she reportedly blushed when she was texting him during the confessional.

When a crew member asked if she was texting “Fred,” Kardashian — who previously vowed to stay single for “a few years” — quickly replied, “Yep.”

“Two years, my ass!” the producer responded.

Kardashian explained that her friends set her up with “Fred” and they went out on a date at an unnamed club in New York City — where she and Davidson, 29, used to have “secret dinners.”

“I don’t want to just date one person, but I’ve never dated … what’s so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone, so we go to New York and we go to *””*,” she said. “That’s like my spot because there’s a private room downstairs, but then on the internet, it was like, ‘Kim reconnects with Pete at this place.’”

“Does he meet the standards?” Disick asked, to which she replied, “Oh, so meets the standards.”

While it’s unclear who Kardashian is dating, in 2022, the mother of four admitted that she was hoping to find a “scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor [or] attorney.”