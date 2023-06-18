Sunday, 18 June 2023 – Police are looking for a man who murdered his wife, Beth Mwangi – a salon owner, in Joska area.

Beth had been in a volatile marriage ever since she discovered that her husband had preyed on their daughter.

The case was taken to court but Beth’s mother was compensated by her in-laws, and her husband allegedly bribed his way out, causing the matter to disappear.

The suspect, David Toro, is the nephew of former minister Joshua Toro.

David’s wife’s decomposing body was discovered by their kids last week.

He had hidden it under the bed.

If you happen to know the suspect’s whereabouts, contact the nearest police station.

