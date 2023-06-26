Monday, 26 June 2023 – A video has surfaced on social media showing how thugs break into vehicles at the parking lot.

In the video, a middle-aged man believed to be part of a gang breaking into vehicles is filmed skilfully using master keys to gain access into a saloon car.

He steals a laptop bag that had been left in the back seat.

He then flees using a getaway vehicle.

The robbery mission happened in less than a minute.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

