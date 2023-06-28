Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – Royal Media Services (RMS) Founder, SK Macharia, was on Tuesday spotted at State House, Nairobi raising speculations that he is among Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders who have shifted allegiance to President William Ruto.

SK Macharia was among Mt Kenya billionaires who used immense resources to campaign for Azimio leader, Raila Odinga in last year’s presidential election, but unfortunately ‘the old man’ was annihilated by President William Ruto.

On Tuesday, the media mogul met President William Ruto at the State House.

“I was not privy to the talks, but SK Macharia’s meeting with the President was their personal affair. After all, many people do come to State House,” the source stated.

Soon after the meeting, a photo of SK Macharia and Emmanuel Talam, the Press Secretary of the Presidential Communication Service (PCS), was shared widely on the internet, eliciting a debate.

Taking to social media, Talam explained that he took a photo with SK Macharia because he offered him his first job as a journalist at RMS and also nurtured him.

“I only took a photo with him because I knew him from my days at Royal Media Services where I began my career,” Talam stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.