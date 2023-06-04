Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday June 3, 2023 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to stop publishing tell-alls, engaging in sit-down interviews, and documentaries.

According to a report by The Sun UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “nothing left to say.”

“That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say,” a source told the publication of the couple’s plan to step away from the limelight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2021 a decision that was followed by a permanent move to the U.S. amid their ongoing quest for “privacy.”

Their move sparked several publicity filled projects such as their six-part Netflix documentary, their bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Harry’s memoir, “Spare.”

In her chat with Oprah, Markle sensationally revealed that the royal family raised “concerns” with Harry over how dark son Archie’s skin might be.

She also revealed that she was suicidal during her time in the palace, and said her concerns were brushed off by staff who were not willing to help.

Elsewhere, Markle claimed that her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, made her cry following a row over flower-girl dresses for her 2018 wedding.

While Harry spoke about his family, most notably bashing his stepmother Queen Camilla and calling her a “villain.”

More recently, the pair claimed to have been involved in a “near catastrophic” paparazzi car chase through Manhattan, New York.