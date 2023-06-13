Tuesday, 13 June 2023 – Prominent Githurai businessman and politician Johnson Kimani alias Wakim has taken his own life.

Wakim is said to have committed suicide by jumping from the 6th floor of a commercial building that he owns in Githurai 45 on Monday evening.

The building hosts a popular bar and guesthouse that he owns.

Kimani contested the Githurai Ward MCA seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket during last year’s elections and came third.

The businessman was reportedly living in debt.

It is claimed that he has been struggling financially for the last few months and auctioneers were on his neck.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.