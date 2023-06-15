Thursday, June 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has once again warned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over attempts to revive the outlawed Mungiki sect in the Mt Kenya region.

In a statement, Ruto said he will not allow the ODM Leader and his allies to revive Mungiki saying it will terrorize Kenyans.

“Wale viongozi wetu wa upinzani wanajaribu kutueleza ya kwamba ati wanataka warudishe Mungiki, waanze mambo ya bhangi, watoze ushuru isiyo halali na wahangaishe kina mama wetu.

“Nawaambia kama mnafikiri Mungiki ni kitu ya maana sana pelekeni watoto wenu huko muachane na watoto wa taifa letu la kenya,” said Ruto.

“Mambo ya Mungiki haiwezi kurudi Kenya hii, tunajua hasara imetupatia na vile vijana wetu wamehangaishwa na haya mambo haiwezekani,” he added.

The Head of State went on to ask the opposition leaders to focus on issues affecting Kenyans instead of using the Mungiki sect for politics.

“Wale wanajaribu kutuletea hiyo kasumba ati wako na mpango ya kurudisha mambo ya mungiki waitumie kwa siasa wapange mambo ya sera. Wakutane na sisi kwa mpango ya sera waache mambo ya fujo na mambo yanayoturudisha nyuma kama taifa,” Ruto added.

His remarks come days after Raila accused the government of attempting to recreate the Mungiki movement.

“There is an attempt to artificially recreate, and re-establish the Mungiki movement. I have seen it happen with Maina Njenga merely because he accompanied me to the funeral of our matriarch Mama Mukami Kimathi,” Raila claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.