Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Grammy-nominated DJ, Paul Oakenfold has broken his silence after a former personal assistant accused him of sexual harassment, including claims that he masturbated in front of her.

Oakenfold vehemently denies the allegations and has now addressed the matter directly on social media.

‘I want to address recent allegations of sexual harassment made against me. Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct. Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with utmost professionalism,’ Oakenfold’s statement, posted to Instagram, began.

The world-famous DJ suggested that the suit against him was, in fact, a money grab by the former employee, a 24-year-old woman, who has shielded her identity and goes by Jane Roe in court documents.

‘It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money. I am committed to fully cooperating with any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice,’ Oakenfold added.

Court documents allege Oakenfold exposed himself and masturbated in front of the woman several times, starting with her first day in the role.

The woman also alleges such behavior occurred in various incidents including in her car and on one day on four separate occasions.

According to the lawsuit, Roe took a job at the management companies in October 2022 and was immediately assigned to be Oakenfold’s personal assistant at a rate of $20 per hour.

She worked out of the home of the 59-year-old Grammy-nominated DJ who has remixed such artists as U2, Madonna, Britney Spears, and the Rolling Stones.

But starting on her first day, she claims, Oakenfold exposed himself and masturbated in front of her.

He would go on to do so it again on three more dates during the next two months, including once in November 2022 when he allegedly masturbated in front of her four times in just one day.

In another instance, the personal assistant claims, he performed the act inside her vehicle while she was driving him home from the post office.

‘Specifically, Oakenfold sat in the passenger seat, spread his legs wide, and proceeded to masturbate with Plaintiff only inches away, while Plaintiff was driving Oakenfold home from the post office,’ the suit alleged.

‘Plaintiff froze in fear and shock while being in such close proximity to Oakenfold.’

From there, the lawsuit alleged, ‘The incidents of masturbation by Oakenfold increased in length and intensity each successive time that Oakenfold cornered Plaintiff and masturbated in Plaintiff’s immediate presence.’

Oakenfold also allegedly began to express anger towards his personal assistant ‘that Plaintiff had not previously experienced from Oakenfold, even when Plaintiff had to endure the prior sexual harassment.

‘On that date, on or about November 21, 2022, Plaintiff began to fear not only continuing sexual harassment but that Plaintiff would suffer physical escalation of the sexual harassment or other repercussions if Plaintiff was forced to continue working for Oakenfold,’ the suit says.

At that point, it says, Roe decided to report the sexual harassment.

But before she did, the lawsuit claims, ‘Defendant’s CEO Stepanek bragged about his insurance policies to protect him from being sued over Oakenfold or being found ‘guilty by association.’

After reporting the alleged incidents to her bosses who then pressured her to sign a non-disclosure agreement under duress.

Despite signing the NDA, the woman claims her work hours were gradually reduced before she was laid off this March.

‘On information and belief,’ the suit claims, ‘Defendants previously had several other assistants assigned to Oakenfold and there was high turnover likely because of the rampant sexual harassment.’

Then, when she reported the alleged sexual harassment, Roe claims Stepanek presented her with a nondisclosure agreement, and prevented her from returning to work if she did not sign it.

Eventually, the suit says, Roe signed the NDA ‘under duress,’ and was allowed to return to work.

She was no longer assigned to be Oakenfold’s personal assistant, but Roe claims her hours were reduced and she was laid off due to a ‘lack of work.’

The personal assistant says the two companies run by CEO Paul Stepanek — New Frequency Management and Stepanek Management — violated her employment rights. She is seeking a variety of damages in excess of $25,000.

The suit alleges the woman ‘has suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and pain and anguish, all to Plaintiff’s damage in an amount according to proof at the time of trial.’

Oakenfold told TMZ that the woman was not officially employed by him and was not working as his full-time assistant with minimal interactions and limited face-to-face contact.

Oakenfold’s suggested that the DJ did not recall the woman’s name and that he had not yet been served with any court documents relating to the allegations.