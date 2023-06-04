Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 04 June 2023 – Siaya Governor James Orengo and his new catch, Ruth Mueni, welcomed their first baby three months ago.
Mueni, a former State House staff, gave birth to a boy named after former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete.
She is said to have met Orengo during campaigns.
The 72-year-old Governor has reportedly rented her a lavish apartment in Kilimani, where he pays Ksh 280,000 per month.
Before Mueni gave birth, she had posted photos flaunting her baby bump.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
