Friday, June 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has today said the government will increase salaries for all civil servants by 7-10 percent effective July 1, 2023.
Speaking on Friday, Ruto said senior state officers like him, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, cabinet secretaries, and MPs will wait but other civil servants will get a pay raise.
SRC had proposed a 14% salary increase for the President, his deputy, cabinet secretaries, and MPs to cushion them from the high inflation being witnessed in the country.
However, Ruto rejected the SRC proposal and said those senior state officers will wait.
“I know there is a proposal by SRC for the increase of salaries of different cadres of both civil servants and other public servants. Because of the economic times we live in, we have approved that salaries of other civil servants can be adjusted beginning tomorrow,” The president said.
This means teachers, police officers, KDF officers, and other civil servants’ salaries will be adjusted upwards by 7-10 percent effective July 1.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Kwenda uko your the most selfish leader in the world history,Zakayo utajuwa hujui we are ready for you and prepared,force your wife, children and useless slay queens you have tunakujuwa sana and your sick only the sick who needs a doctor not the health ones peleka ujinga sugoi Sio Nairobi iko Na wenyewe even the late Moi respected citizens he new very well power iko Kwa wananchi we shall deal with you ruthlessly usicheze respect Issac Newton third law Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
What this means is that pushing on an object causes that object to push back against you, the exact same amount, but in the opposite direction. For example, when you are standing on the ground, you are pushing down on the Earth with the same magnitude of force that it is pushing back up at you,Zakayo you stole exams for poor graduates wewe ni mwizi so be careful and trade wisely nk short trade wisely.