Friday, June 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has today said the government will increase salaries for all civil servants by 7-10 percent effective July 1, 2023.

Speaking on Friday, Ruto said senior state officers like him, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, cabinet secretaries, and MPs will wait but other civil servants will get a pay raise.

SRC had proposed a 14% salary increase for the President, his deputy, cabinet secretaries, and MPs to cushion them from the high inflation being witnessed in the country.

However, Ruto rejected the SRC proposal and said those senior state officers will wait.

“I know there is a proposal by SRC for the increase of salaries of different cadres of both civil servants and other public servants. Because of the economic times we live in, we have approved that salaries of other civil servants can be adjusted beginning tomorrow,” The president said.

This means teachers, police officers, KDF officers, and other civil servants’ salaries will be adjusted upwards by 7-10 percent effective July 1.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.