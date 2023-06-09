Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 June 2023 – Former Citizen TV anchor Anne Kiguta has filed a child support case against retired president Uhuru Kenyatta’s former personal assistant and nephew, Jomo Gecaga.

The seasoned media personality alleges that Jomo has abandoned his parental responsibilities despite being a wealthy man with various businesses across the sectors of the economy.

She is demanding monthly maintenance of Sh 2.7 million until the kids reach the age of 18.

In the alternative, she wants an order directing Gecaga to deposit a sum of Sh 413 million as maintenance costs to cater for the monthly and occasional expenditures of the kids until they turn 18 years.

Kiguta told the court that she married Gecaga in 2015.

They were blessed with twins in 2016.

In 2018, he abandoned his family and responsibilities.

Since then, the minors have been relying on their grandfather.

They have reportedly not been getting formal education since 2020 and are currently being home-schooled.

She argues that Gecaga had introduced them to a high standard of living while living in Runda.

According to the court papers, Gecaga, who holds a dual citizenship of Kenya and England, is the biological father of her two kids.

The suit papers indicate that he also assumed parental responsibility for her teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

Anne Kiguta and her babies were reportedly evicted from a posh home situated on half an acre piece of land in a gated community in one of the United Nations diplomatic zones after Gecaga stopped paying rent.

He had employed an array of qualified nannies, housekeepers, security guards, chefs, drivers to chauffer and security to pick up and drop off the kids at the school.

He used to pay Ksh 555,555 in rent per month at the time.

She says her kids are used to a certain kind of lifestyle that needs to be maintained to ensure their emotional needs are not compromised.

The hearing is on July 11.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.