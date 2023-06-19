Monday, June 19, 2023 – Kenya is headed in the wrong direction, going by what is happening inside the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE).

NSE as it is commonly known, is where local and foreign investors meet to buy shares and this promotes the country’s foreign exchange and economic stability.

However, after President William Ruto took power in September, NSE, which is a good indicator of how the government is doing, is performing poorly thanks to massive corruption inside President Ruto’s government.

According to Azimio blogger, Pauline Njoroge, Trade and Investment Ministry under Moses Kuria is performing poorly and that is why NSE is collapsing as Ruto and his men continue looting like there is no tomorrow.

This is a screenshot of what Pauline Njoroge has said, revealing how Ruto and his government are taking the country to the dogs as they continue to overtax Kenyans by introducing new taxes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.