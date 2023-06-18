Sunday, June 18, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, is now a dollar millionaire, thanks to corruption and mass looting in President William Ruto’s regime.

Before he was appointed CS last year, Murkomen was begging for lunch from his fellow senators.

However, after taking over the lucrative docket, the man is now swimming in money and is looting with his close friends and family members.

According to our impeccable source, for the last 8 months, Murkomen has bought a 100-acre piece of land in Moiben from a man called Boit.

Also, the CS has acquired another one in diesel Power, next to Chepkoilel Junction, Eldoret for about Sh 100 million from an Indian.

Murkomen’s personal assistant has also bought a huge piece of land at Kimumu, Eldoret, and also acquired a high-end apartment in Lavington.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.