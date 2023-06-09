Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 9, 2023 – A woman called Costel Humphry has given birth to a baby boy after 13 years of waiting and 14 miscarriages.

She took to Facebook on June 7, 2023, to share her testimony.

“God has shown me mercy after 13 years of waiting, 14 miscarriages. He blessed my family with a bouncing baby boy. Glory to God. May his name be praised,” she wrote.

Her husband, Humphrey Isirimah, on Thursday, June 8, shared a video of the baby, Samuel, on his Facebook page.

According to one Nyime Chuma, Mrs. Costel had her first child 13 years ago.