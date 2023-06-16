Friday, June 16, 2023 – Former boxing star Conjestina Achieng’ has reported to work today for the first time since concluding her rehabilitation, thanks to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Conjestina, a two-time African champion, and a former world title challenger accompanied Sonko to his office in Nairobi.

Sonko appointed her as the head of security at Salama Bling Beach Resort, Kanamai, in Kilifi County.

On her first day at work, Conjestina accompanied Mike Sonko on his endeavours and was given a tour of his office and facilities before being introduced to the staff.

The veteran boxer was pictured opening the door for Sonko, suggesting that she was acting as his lead bodyguard. She also carried his briefcase.

Conjestina thanked the former Nairobi Governor for stepping in to help him recover from the mental distress after retiring from professional boxing.

“I am very excited to start this new chapter in my life and grateful to Governor Sonko for giving me this opportunity. I will work hard to make him proud,” Conjestina stated after meeting Sonko on Thursday.

Sonko noted that he was confident that Conjestina would be a valuable asset to his team since she had fully recovered.

“God only appears to those pursuing their dreams – the devastation and discouragement of the chase should never make you give up.”

“Conjestina is a Kenyan boxing icon. She is a role model for young people and she is a fighter. I am confident that she will be a valuable asset to our team,” Sonko stated.

Sonko had planned to employ Conjestina at his Mombasa nightclub but changed his mind over Conje’s drug problem and instead employed her to work at Salama Bling Beach Resort, Kanamai as a gym instructor and head of security.

As the head of security, Conjestina is responsible for the overall security of the beach resort, including its people, property, and information.

Sonko added that he would closely monitor her progress, advocating against allowing her to travel to Siaya County, where she may relapse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.