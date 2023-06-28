Wednesday June 28, 2023 – Goalkeeper David de Gea reportedly signed a contract extension at Manchester United before the club backed out of the agreed deal with his future at Old Trafford now increasingly uncertain.

The Spanish goalkeeper is said to have put pen to paper on terms that slashed his current £375,000-a-week wages, only for United to not sign it themselves.

They have now lodged a fresh proposal with the 32-year-old with an even lower salary, The Athletic claim.

As it stands, De Gea will become a free agent on June 30 and he is yet to agree to the latest contract offer as he continues to mull over his options.

Mail Sport understands the framework of a new deal to reduce De Gea’s earnings was agreed some time ago, but Erik ten Hag is unconvinced about keeping the former Atletico Madrid man as his No 1 and would rather sign a new first-choice.

Discussions between De Gea’s camp and the club are ongoing but with just a matter of days remaining until his departure, if nothing is agreed, the Spanish goalkeeper will exit the club.

De Gea is believed to be keen to continue playing regularly at the highest level but may see his minutes reduced next season with Ten Hag open to looking elsewhere.

According to Mail Sport, United have held exploratory talks over a deal for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, with buying a new first-choice between the sticks an option.

United figures met with Onana’s agent, Albert Botines, last week for discussions over a potential move, though the final decision hinges on the future of De Gea.

Onana, who started for Inter during their Champions League final defeat by Manchester City in Istanbul, played for Ten Hag during his spell with Ajax.

The likes of Porto stopper Diogo Costa, Brentford’s David Raya, and Anderlecht’s highly-rated youngster Bart Verbruggen have also been assessed by United.