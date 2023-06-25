Sunday June 25, 2023 – Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly set to marry his singer girlfriend next weekend following the expiry of his current £375,000 contract with the club.

No extension has yet been signed with Man. United with the goalkeeper looking likely to leave amid reports the club are said to be looking into Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana to replace him.

According to Spanish reports de Gea’s mind is focused more on his bride-to-be Edurne Garcia and his wedding guests than his footballing career.

More details of the couple’s ‘big day’ are emerging with claims they have hired an old quarry near the Minorcan port town of Ciutadella for a ‘weekend-long bash.’

De Gea, 32, and Edurne, 37, began dating 12 years ago shortly after they first met in December 2010. They have a two-year-old daughter called Yanay.

Spanish showbiz reporters Laura Fa and Lorena Vasquez claim between 80 and 100 guests will attend the weekend-long wedding.

They have not said if the footballer and his long-term partner will tie the knot on July 1, the day after de Gea’s current Man United contract runs out, or the following day.

The firm said to be organising everything has been named as ‘La Puta Suegra’, an event planner which has an office in Barcelona and says on its Instagram site it is “available for events and weddings across the world.