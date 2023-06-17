Saturday June 17, 2023 – David de Gea is set to leave Manchester United this summer after failing to be included on the club’s retained list for next season.

The goalkeeper is out of contract on June 30 and is yet to agree terms on a new deal, which could signal the end of his 12-year spell at Old Trafford.

United sources have indicated De Gea’s contractual situation is looking bleak, with the 31-year-old so far unwilling to accept a reduction on his current £375,000-a-week salary.

Included on United’s retained list are youth striker Mateo Mejia and Under 21s player-coach Tom Huddlestone, both of whom have received fresh contract offers from the club. But De Gea was omitted, despite being in the same contractual position as the pair, suggesting the former Spain international will be on his way this summer.

United will have to sign a new No.1 goalkeeper, with Tom Heaton and Nathan Bishop the only options if, as expected, De Gea leaves as a free agent.

De Gea has made 545 appearances for United, putting him fifth on the club’s all-time list.