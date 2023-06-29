Thursday June 29, 2023 – Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea has shared a cryptic ‘yawning’ tweet as he faces exit after Erik ten Hag’s uncertainty over him sparked U-turn on his new contract.
The Spaniard, 32, has made 545 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils since joining for around £19million in summer 2011.
The Red Devils have been weighing up whether to offer him a new deal given his inconsistency and bumper £350,000-a-week wages.
Manager Erik ten Hag’s uncertainty over keeping him as No 1 sparked the club’s U-turn on his new contract, which expires in just 56 hours at the time of writing – leading to De Gea’s apparent outburst at the situation.
In what seems like a reference to the long-running contract saga, De Gea simply posted a yawning emoji on his Twitter page, suggesting that he is tired of the situation.
Earlier this month, a new contract aimed at reducing De Gea’s £375,000-a-week wage had been agreed between the player and the club, but Ten Hag’s uncertainty over keeping his No 1 had put the deal in jeopardy.
Reports emerged on Tuesday claiming that De Gea had signed the new contract before United backed out and then tabled an even lower offer.
