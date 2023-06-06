Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has urged President William Ruto and his minions not to threaten her for rejecting the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Tuesday, the lawmaker stated that some Kenya Kwanza Alliance members have been threatening her over her stand against the Finance Bill 2023.

She said she is a student of the late Nobel Laureate, Prof Wangari Maathai, who urged her to speak up against any injustices on Kenyans.

Wamuchomba also said she is ready to pay the ultimate price for standing with her constituents whom she said are against the Finance Bill 2023.

“I will not be cowed by threats, I am a student of Wangari Maathai who once told me that if trees have mouths, they could speak against environmental and social injustices, that I should speak about those vices so that when I go to heaven I am not mistaken for a tree,” Wamuchomba said.

On Sunday, Ruto threatened MPs with consequences should they oppose the Finance Bill 2023.

