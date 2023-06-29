Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Githunguri Constituency residents have asked Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, to intervene after Githiga Officer Commanding Station (OCS) allegedly defiled a form 3 student.

The residents, led by Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, accused Githiga OCS of defiling the minor and threatening her.

Wamuchomba also revealed that officers based at Githiga police station are protecting the OCS who committed the shameful incident.

“The officer must face the full force of the law,” she said while calling for the release of all motorcycles belonging to boda boda operators that were being held at the Station on flimsy allegations.

She is also demanding the transfer of all officers from the Station.

Githunguri Sub-County Police Commander George Kipkoros has urged the complainant to report the matter so that investigations can be formally launched.

