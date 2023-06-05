Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Monday June 5, 2023 – A Ghanaian man, Rich Austin, has taken to TikTok to share a montage of loved-up moments with his Caucasian boyfriend.
The video captured his boyfriend’s arrival at Kotoka Airport in Ghana, hangout moments, and the couple snuggling with each other.
This is now a new normal
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>