Monday June 19, 2023 – Gerard Pique is reportedly set to announce his ‘engagement’ to girlfriend Clara Chia after bitter split from superstar singer Shakira.

Sources close to Clara Chia and Pique claim the couple is planning to tie the knot, and are doing it within the month.

The source told Spanish media: ‘Gerard Pique and Clara Chia are going to get married.

‘The ex-footballer and his girlfriend have taken this very important decision.

‘They have also planned the ideal moment to make the good news public. The announcement will be made on another important date for Pique, the wedding of his brother Marc who is going to marry his childhood sweetheart Maria on June 24.’

The couple, who went public with their romance last year in the wake of the footballer’s split from Shakira, have not been shy of flaunting their romance.

Earlier in the month, Shakira emotionally discussed relationships after her painful split from the Spanish former football player.

Speaking at the inaugural Women in Latin Music gala, she said: ‘It doesn’t matter so much if someone is faithful or not; what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself.

When I felt most lost, it was music that put me on the path back to myself. There comes a time in every woman’s life when she no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is.

‘The search for the other is replaced by the search for oneself when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic,’ she said.

Shakira spoke to women everywhere, saying as a group, ‘Women are much stronger than we think. We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be.

‘What woman hasn’t gone through the experience of looking for attention, affection, or approval from others and forgotten about herself? It has happened to me.’

Meanwhile, Shakira has been fueling romance rumours with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

The driver, 38, has been spotted with the singer numerous times since her split from ex-partner Gerard Piqué, 36, last year.

They have been spotted enjoying boat trips together with pals in Miami the pair, and they also dined in Barcelona after Lewis’ second place at the country’s Grand Prix last week.