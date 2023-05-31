Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Actor Tyler Christopher who featured in “General Hospital” has been arrested by the police in Southern California.

Burbank PD said the longtime soap actor was arrested on Friday, May 26, at the airport after cops were notified of a dude snoozing on the ground near the American Airlines terminal. Officers suspected the incident might have been alcohol-related.

When the officers approached Christopher and woke him up, he told them he’d missed his flight. That apparently wasn’t a good enough explanation for them as police officers ended up cuffing and booking him for public intoxication.

It was gathered that the actor displayed clear and objective signs of intoxication and he was unable to care for himself. He’s been cited and released with a date to appear in court.

He was arrested for something very similar a few years ago when he got thrown in jail for passing out at the back of an Uber. The driver claimed he urinated on himself.