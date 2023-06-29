Thursday June 29, 2023 – “General Hospital” star Haley Pullos has been charged by the L.A. County D.A. after getting cuffed after a near-fatal DUI.

Haley was arrested in April after cops accused her of driving the wrong way on a freeway and colliding head-on with another car that was going about 60 mph. Cops said Haley was also involved in a hit-and-run before the crash.

Officers added that they found edibles and mini-bottles of tequila during a search of the vehicle. It was also alleged that she showed clear signs of intoxication.

The actress has now been charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run.

The actress pled not guilty and a preliminary hearing is set for next month.

Haley us also being sued by the driver with whom she collided. He was rushed to the hospital and in critical condition.