Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has revealed how she was humiliated when President William Ruto toured her constituency on Saturday.

Ruto toured Githunguri Dairy a few days after Wamuchomba vehemently opposed the Finance Bill 2023.

Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill and has proposed an increase in taxes, including a 1.5 percent housing levy on all salaried Kenyans.

Wamuchomba, who has openly opposed the bill, said when Ruto visited her constituency, he gave her a wide berth and she was not even allowed to pose for a photo with the Head of State.

Wamuchomba also alleged that she was denied the opportunity to walk close to the President, his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, and the Majority Leader, Kimani Ichungwah, who were also visiting the constituency.

Additionally, she claimed to have been denied access to the briefing room, further exacerbating her feelings of exclusion and marginalization during the visit.

“President, Deputy President, Majority leader, and Male Mps visited my constituency for a political meeting and I was not allowed to walk with them or take a photo. I was denied even entering the briefing room. Misogyny is real!” Wamuchomba tweeted.

