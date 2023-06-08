Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has blasted President William Ruto for discriminating against women while advancing his government agenda.

The outspoken lawmaker was referencing the ‘Big Conversation’ program organized by the Royal Media outlets led by Citizen TV, where state mandarins like Trade CS Moses Kuria and Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga faced Kenyans to explain certain policies the government intends to implement.

Wamuchomba noted that no woman leader or technocrat featured in the list of government panelists and concluded that Ruto’s regime abhors women’s input on issues pertinent to the country.

“The contempt with which Kenya Kwanza government takes women is unfathomable yet, women are very good at convincing, and men are good with chest-thumping. Who wins?” she posed on Twitter.

Wamuchomba is among a few Mt Kenya MPs who are against the Finance Bill 2023.

