Monday, June 19, 2023 – Gatanga MP Edward Muriu has broken his silence over the incident in which his house in Karen was invaded by Labour CS Florence Bore.

Muriu accused President William Ruto’s CS of occupying his KSh 120 million house without paying for it, something he termed as utter impunity.

According to sources, CS Bore wanted to forcefully buy the house at an undervalued price of KSh 90 million, an offer Muriu turned down.

The CS is said to have sent a contingent of law enforcement agents who cordoned it off while chasing the workers away.

Muriu, an attorney by profession, accused the CS of mobilising the police to terrorise his workers following his resolve not to sell the house.

The MP’s wife had also asserted that the CS moved into the property without any binding agreement.

According to her, the CS had wanted the house but they would not accede to her offer.

“There is no agreement signed whatsoever. No transaction has taken place. This house still belongs to me and my husband. The CS showed interest in the house. She came to our home and tabled an offer of KSh 90 million, and we told her the house goes for KSh 120 million,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.