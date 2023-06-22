Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has called out President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, accusing them of sidelining female leaders during events.

Venting on Twitter, the renegade UDA legislator claimed that she was denied the chance to walk with Ruto and Gachagua during the Githunguri Dairy Cooperative Society field day on Saturday last week.

“The male shadow in politics in Kenya is growing thicker! I can’t breathe in my own constituency as Elected woman MP……not even the Women Rep can appear in an official presidential visit,” Wamuchomba stated.

“President, Deputy President, Majority leader, and Male MPs visited my constituency for a political meeting and I was not allowed to walk with them or take a photo. I was denied to even enter the briefing room. Misogyny is real,” she added.

Wamuchomba has been on the spot in recent days after she voted against the Finance Bill 2023 during the second reading in the National Assembly last week.

On Saturday, Ruto criticized the UDA MP for going against Kenya Kwanza’s stand and asked her Githunguri constituents if they were also against the Bill.

“Wabunge wote wamepiga kura, kusema wacha tupange ajira ya hawa vijana…. mpaka wabunge wa upinzani wamekubali kwamba hii mpango yetu iko sawa, si tuendelee na hiyo mpango? Naskia ati nyinyi watu wa Githunguri mnasema hamtaki mambo ya housing?

“Hawa vijana wengi barabarani nitatoa wapi kazi ya kuwapatia, si ni lazima nipange housing?” Ruto posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST