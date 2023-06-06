Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday sought to discredit Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his links to Mau Mau fighters.

Addressing the presser, Raila cast aspersions on whether Gachagua’s family took part in fighting for Kenya’s independence.

Further, the former Prime Minister remarked that there was a possibility that Gachagua’s family was part of the collaborators during colonial rule.

“You have been bragging that you are a son of Mau Mau together with Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungw’ah.”

“I want to challenge you today Gachagua to declare your relationship with Gachagua Wang’ombe who was assassinated in 1953,” Raila challenged the DP.

The opposition leader explained that Wang’ombe was assassinated by Mau Mau fighters for collaborating with colonialists.

The Azimio leader further indicated that it was highly likely that Wang’ombe was related to the DP because apart from sharing a surname, they both hail from Mathira constituency.

In a second demand to Gachagua, Raila asked the DP to prove without a doubt that he was the son of a Mau Mau fighter.

“If your father was a Mau Mau, tell us what his service number in the movement was,” he insisted.

In the same breath, Raila challenged Ichung’wah to present the service number of his parents if it was true, they were involved in the struggle for independence.

Raila and Gachagua have repeatedly traded political jabs and the recent Mau Mau remarks by the Azimio leader were part of a series of such.

